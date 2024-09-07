The WWE NXT in-ring debut of Giulia has been announced.

On Saturday afternoon, WWE confirmed Giulia’s in-ring debut for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Scheduled as part of WWE Week on the USA Network, the September 10 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. will feature Giulia vs. Chelsea Green.

Giulia laid out the main roster WWE Superstar during her television debut on the September 3 episode this week prior to confronting WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in the ring.

As noted, Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez has been announced for the debut of WWE NXT on the CW Network on October 1 in Chicago, Ill.