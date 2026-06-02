Italy left a lasting impression on Giulia.

Giulia’s return to Italy during WWE Raw proved to be a memorable homecoming, and the former NXT Women’s Champion made sure to thank fans for the overwhelming support she received throughout the night.

The rising WWE star was met with a thunderous reaction from the Italian crowd during her appearance on Raw, with fans loudly cheering her throughout her match. Following the show, Giulia took to social media to reflect on the experience and share her appreciation for the audience that welcomed her so warmly.

“I love wrestling,” she wrote. “I love stepping into the ring and fighting, I feel sensations I don’t know how to describe.”

Giulia continued by speaking about what it meant to compete in Italy and the emotional connection she felt with the fans in attendance.

“It brought me back here to Italy where I found a magnificent audience that has given me an extraordinary experience, an impressive affection,” she continued. “Thank you so much I love you all. Long live Italy Arrivederci‼︎”

The reaction was especially meaningful given Giulia’s family background. The WWE standout is of both Italian and Japanese descent, with her father hailing from Italy and her mother from Japan, making the appearance something of a homecoming for the popular performer.

Amo il wrestling,

Amo salire sul ring e combattere,

Provo sensazioni che non so come descrivere.

Mi ha riportato qui in Italia dove ho trovato un publico magnifico che mi dato ha un'esperienza straordinaria, un affetto impressionante. Grazie tantissimo

Vi amo.

Viva l'Italia🇮🇹… pic.twitter.com/JGEKrdhHYe — GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) June 2, 2026