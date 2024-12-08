At Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 pay-per-view event, Giulia won the 2024 Iron Survivor Challenge match, securing a shot at the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

Giulia scored two falls during the match. Her first fall came after she hit a Northern Lights Bomb on Wren Sinclair. She scored her second fall by hitting a running knee on ZARIA, sealing the win just before the time expired.

Giulia will now go on to face off against Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

You also can check out the updated lineup for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, which takes place on January 7, 2025, below:

NXT Championship:

Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi

NXT Women’s Championship:

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.