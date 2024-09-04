The in-ring debut date for Giulia in WWE NXT appears to be set.

Following her full-time debut appearance on the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event in Denver, CO., Japanese women’s wrestling star Giulia made a follow-up appearance on the post-No Mercy episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday night, September 3, in Orlando, FL.

During her appearance, Giluia took out Chelsea Green, before confronting WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez for the second night in a row.

This time, however, Giulia got on the microphone and delivered a message.

And it was a simple one.

“Me. You. CW.”

It looks like Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez is coming to the WWE NXT on CW Network debut episode on October 1, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

"What I have can't be taught, produced, or touched." Time and time again, @roxanne_wwe has proven NO ONE is on her level. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/W0ZyLvtCWc — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2024