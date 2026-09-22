Glacier is “breaking the ice” with a new venture.

And laughter is actually encouraged this time around.

The following press release was issued this week regarding “Glacier” Ray Lloyd doing a one-man show where he will share stories from the ring, the road and his real life in a comedy stage show at Rock ‘N Rev Ocoee.

“Glacier” Ray Lloyd is Breaking the Ice with Stories from the Ring, the Road and Real Life

Former WCW Pro Wrestling Star turned Stand-up comedian, “Glacier” Ray Lloyd brings nearly 40 years of professional wrestling stories, road adventures, and real-life comedy to the stage at Rock ‘N Rev Ocoee (8969 W Colonial Drive) in Ocoee, FL 34761

In this special show, Ray trades the wrestling ring for the stage to share hilarious, fascinating, and rarely heard stories from his career in professional wrestling. From life on the road and unforgettable locker-room moments to the personalities, chaos, and behind-the-scenes realities of the wrestling business, Ray gives fans a firsthand look at what really happens when the cameras stop rolling.

Comedians Carmen Vallone and Dave Villiotti kick off the show with their own stand-up sets while keeping the night moving and the energy high.

The night concludes with a live audience Q&A with Ray, giving wrestling fans the chance to ask about Glacier, WCW, his fellow wrestlers, life on the road, and anything else they’ve always wanted to know about the world of professional wrestling.

Part comedy show. Part wrestling history. Part backstage pass.

Whether you watched Glacier during the Monday Night Wars or simply love great stories about one of the wildest businesses in entertainment, this is your chance to hear them directly from someone who lived them.