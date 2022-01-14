Former WCW star Glacier recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss a number of different topics, including how he hopes to wrestle for at least two more years. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he recently had his second hip replacement surgery:

You know, for me, my in-ring career is slowing down. As I say to a lot of people, this business will beat you up, physically, mentally, and emotionally too, but I just went through my second. I had my first hip replacement back in December 2014. I just had my right hip replaced in surgery in April. So, I’m still slowly getting to where I was. I am nowhere close to 100%.

Thinks he’s got a couple more years of an in-ring career: