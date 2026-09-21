Two championship challenges lead the announced lineup for GLEAT’s October 9 event at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. Atsushi Kotoge and Simon Gotch will each face a reigning champion at GLEAT Ver.EX.

TEAM NOAH’s Kotoge challenges El Lindaman for the G-REX Championship. GLEAT lists the match as Lindaman’s seventh defense of the title.

Gotch will challenge Takanori Ito for the LIDET UWF World Championship in a bout under the promotion’s UWF format. Ito is seeking his third successful defense.

The card also includes Minoru Tanaka and Kotaro Suzuki against CIMA and BUSHI. In a six-woman tag match, MICHIKO, Unagi Sayaka and Marika Kobashi face Marigold’s Mayu Iwatani, Victoria Yuzuki and Komomo Minami.

GLEAT says additional matches and the running order will be announced later. Doors open at 5:40 p.m., with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. Japan time.

Advertised advance ticket prices range from 3,000 to 12,000 yen, depending on the seating section. Same-day tickets carry a 500-yen increase.

Sources: GLEAT’s official event listing; NOAH’s Kotoge announcement.