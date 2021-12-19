WWE legend and former world champion Glenn Jacobs, better known as the Big Red Machine Kane, recently participated in a Q&A session with Steel City Con to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included his recollection of the “Imposter Kane” storyline and why the angle was short-lived. Highlights are below.

Says that he voiced that the Imposter Kane wig was terrible and needed to be replaced:

In Drew’s case [Doc Gallows], it’s kind of funny because they had that short-lived Kane thing, right? That he was the imposter Kane and what happened was…So I’d gone down and seen Drew’s outfit and stuff and we’d kind of worked a little bit together before he debuted as that, down where NXT was at that time in Georgia and he’s wearing this wig and it was like a synthetic hair wig and it was terrible and I was like, I remember calling I think Johnny Laurinaitis or someone and saying, ‘It’s great but the wig’s gotta go, okay? The wig looks as fake as all get out.’

Says for some reason the wig never got switched, Vince hated it, and the angle was scrapped shortly after:

They didn’t switch the wig and there he is on live TV with this frizzy hair and Vince went ballistic. Not at him, but at the fact that the thing looked silly and that was actually why that whole thing was ditched was because Vince thought it made such a terrible impression and actually made Kane, my character look bad because here you have this person — you got this guy with bad hair beating me up basically. But you know, the imposter Kane, you can tell that it was very poorly done.

