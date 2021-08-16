WWE legend Glenn Jacobs (Kane) recently appeared on the Babylon Bee podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling and politics, which included the Big Red Machine naming what president he wishes he could throw off the Hell in a Cell structure. Highlights are below.

Which president he would throw off a Hell in a Cell structure:

Quite a few, actually, probably the number one would be LBJ because he ramped up the Vietnam War and The Great Society. So he was the worst and then there were others that were not great, all the really bad. But when we look at the double whammy of the warfare state and the welfare state, I think he’s the epitome of that and we’re still dealing with that. He was a big guy too, that actually might be a pretty good match.

Says he would like to tag team with George Washington:

It would be me and George Washington. Well, if you’re saying I’m part of the tag team, it would be me and George Washington because you know, we could look at criticisms of Washington and, um, you know, certainly many of those ballots. Um, but frankly the country just wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for George Washington. He was the most important and the greatest person in American history.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)