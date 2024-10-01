Glenn “Kane” Jacobs is teaming up with Mission of Hope and Knoxville Wholesale Furniture for a good cause.

The WWE legend surfaced on social media on Monday evening with a video to announce the charitable efforts he is working on to help the victims of the East Tennessee flood.

“I will be teaming up with Mission of Hope and Knoxville Wholesale Furniture to host a canned food and bottled water drive to help the victims of the East Tennessee flood,” Jacobs wrote as the caption to the aforementioned video shared on X. “It’s this coming Saturday, October 5th, 10am until 4pm, at 7428 Kingston Pike. Please join us.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also chimed in on social media to help promote the charitable efforts by “The Big Red Machine.”

“My good friend Glenn Jacobs is partnering with Mission of Hope to support those that have been affected by the recent natural disasters in the U.S.,” Levesque wrote via X. “Here’s how you can donate and help impacted families get the resources they need: https://easttennesseefoundation.org/grants/neighbor-to-neighbor-disaster-relief-fund/”

