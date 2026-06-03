Glenn “Kane” Jacobs recently appeared as a guest on Mostly Sports with Brandon Walker and Mark Titus for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about being more commonly recognized now that he is Mayor than he was during his days in WWE, as well as his thoughts on Undertaker’s work with AAA.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Undertaker’s work with AAA: “It’s amazing, I’m so proud of him. He’s running AAA, which WWE bought, a Mexican promotion. It’s super hot. I think it just shows how talented he is. He’s the only person that could’ve made The Undertaker believable. Anybody else, they could have never pulled that off. His ability in wrestling transcends that even, now he’s booking and running a company with, like you said, the hottest match of the year. The promotion is super hot and I’m just really proud of what he’s doing.”

On being more commonly recognized today than during his days as an active WWE Superstar: “What’s funny is with all the stuff WWE has done as far as putting things online with their archives and YouTube, I get recognized more now than I did when I was active wrestling. From the wrestling stuff, it’s crazy.”