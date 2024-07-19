The Microsoft outage that caused a ton of flights to be canceled is now affecting the world of professional wrestling.

Fightful Select reports that GCW talents were greatly impacted by the outage, causing the federation to make changes to its cards. WWE’s Chelsea Green experienced delays, but as of now she’s still advertised for SmackDown.

The report states that TNA talents are also dealing with the global issue. On the AEW side, Max Caster missed an indie event because of the delay. The outage has caused hysteria all over the globe.

