Sad news to report this morning as Ursula Hayden has passed away. Hayden was Babe the Farmer’s Daughter on the original run of GLOW in the 1980’s. In 2001, she acquired the trademark to GLOW and later became an executive consultant on the Netflix original series version of the show.

Here is information from her Wikipedia entry, with some edits.

During the 1970s and early 1980s, Hayden did modeling jobs for various companies such as Sirkka T Fashion and Beno’s Department Store. When Hayden was 17 years old she entered into Southern California’s Miss Perfect Teen Pageant and won first place

In 1986, Hayden started her professional wrestling career on the hit television show that was known for its colorful characters, strong women, and over-the-top comedy sketches, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. She wrestled under the ring names “Babe the Farmer’s Daughter”, “The Princess of Darkness”, and “Donna Matrix”. In 1987, Hayden worked on a Faberge shampoo commercial while also being in her character Babe the Farmer’s Daughter. She then continued her wrestling career by joining Powerful Women of Wrestling and portrayed the character Goldie Ray.

Hayden then went on to guest-star in hit television shows such as Hard Time on Planet Earth (1989), Married With Children (1990), and Family Feud (1992).

Hayden purchased the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) company from Meshulam Riklis in 2001, and has been the sole owner ever since.[She then worked on her first wrestling adventure which was a sold out (2003) live event at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, California. After great reviews with the event, she put together another one that reunited original GLOW wrestlers in Las Vegas, Nevada. Then in (2012) Hayden worked on the documentary titled GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling which won the Best Documentary award at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con film festival. The documentary was later released on DVD. It was later put on Netflix to help promote the Netflix GLOW series that she was an Executive Consultant on.

A GoFundMe is planned to benefit her daughter. We will share that information when available.