According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.946 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 10.4% from the previous week’s show. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic, good enough for #2 behind the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament games, which gave the WWE heavy competition on the night and dropped them below two-million viewers.

Overall the program finished #6 in total viewership behind Shark Tank, 20/20, The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and March Madness. This was the blue brand’s final program before tomorrow’s Fastlane pay per view.

Full ratings will be released on Monday.