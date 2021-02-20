According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.072 million viewers overnight, an increase of 4.1% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was good enough for second behind Shark Tank. This was the blue-brand’s go-home show before Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay per view.

The program was once again eighth overall in total viewership falling behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC, and Magnum P.I. , which finished first with 5.7 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday. Stay tuned.