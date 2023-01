The go-home edition of WWE Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 39 next year will take place on March 27th, 2023 at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona.

According to Wrestle Tix, the event has sold 5,325 tickets out of a total 6,068 tickets. So far, the show only has 743 left to sell. Thus, the show is almost a sellout already.

This will be Triple H’s first WrestleMania after he took over as head of WWE Creative after Vince McMahon was forced to retire due to the hush money scandal.