Go Shiozaki has been cleared to return to All Japan Pro Wrestling as the promotion prepares for two consecutive Odo Tournament second-round cards at Shin-Kiba 1stRING.

AJPW announced that doctors found no issue preventing Shiozaki from competing after a hip injury kept him off recent events in Kurobe and Matsumoto. He will return on September 16 in a six-man tag team match.

Shiozaki will team with Jun Saito and Rei Saito against Xyon, Odyssey and Shotaro Ashino. The match is scheduled immediately before intermission.

The September 16 tournament matches feature Yuma Anzai against Timothy Thatcher and Yuma Aoyagi against Daisuke Sekimoto in the main event. The first two matches will stream live on AJPW’s official YouTube channel, while the complete event will be available to free registered users of AJPW TV.

The second-round schedule continues on September 17. Shiozaki will face Xyon in tournament action, while Kento Miyahara meets Ryuki Honda in the main event.

The September 17 undercard also includes a preview of the vacant All Asia Tag Team Championship match, with Dan Tamura, Makoto Tachibana and Hideki Suzuki facing MUSASHI, Yuma Aoyagi and Hokuto Omori.

Both events begin at 6:30 p.m. local time at Shin-Kiba 1stRING in Tokyo.

Source: All Japan Pro Wrestling’s official announcement.