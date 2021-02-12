Sports Illustrated recently spoke with GHC Heavyweight champion Go Shiozaki and Japanese wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh ahead of their title showdown at the upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH event from the legendary Budokan Hall. Highlights from the interview are below.

Shiozaki says WWE’s Daniel Bryan continues to motivate him:

When I wrestled Bryan, he was amazing. When I now see Bryan while I watch WWE, he is still amazing. When I see him doing so great, that motivates me.

Great Muta hypes his title matchup with Shiozaki an hopes to continue to inspire much like the other legends of his generation: