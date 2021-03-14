Following last night’s Pro Wrestling NOAH Great Voyage event former GHC Heavyweight champion Go Shiozaki announced to the NOAH press that he will be taking some time off to have shoulder surgery, admitting that it has been bothering him for quite some time.

I will be absent and have surgery, and I will have surgery to fight these two people and to wind GHC. The muscles holding my shoulders are misaligned and I’m in a jerky state. Surgery is required. That is true, but what kind of surgery will be done will be decided in detail from now on.

Shiozaki recently dropped the title to Japanese legend Keiji Muto (Great Muta) at last month’s Destination event. Check out his full comments below. (Thanks to DX News for the transcription)