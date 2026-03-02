Dominic DeAngelo sent along the following:

A WWE Hall of Famer needs financial help.

Abdullah The Butcher turned 85 last year, and the legend unfortunately suffered two strokes. While he’s in good spirits, his medical bills have been piling up while he’s been hospitalized in Atlanta. Family friend Chad Driggers created a GoFundMe campaign to hopefully help raise money for Abby.

Legendary WWE Hall Of Famer Abdullah The Butcher needs our support. Late last year, Abdullah suffered 2 strokes. He is still dealing with health issues related to the strokes and diabetes. The hospital in Atlanta is working hard to discharge him. Miss Malikah is working around the clock to maintain his care. His bills are piling up and he needs our support more than ever. Please help this man who donated his life to entertaining us & helping those less fortunate.

You can help DONATE OR SHARE HERE.

Katie Forbes Returning To The Ring WrestleMania Week

If you share this on your website, please link to the video below.

RVD announced his return to wrestling (he actually had his first match back on February 28 in Australia), and his wife is not far behind.

After having twin girls, Karma and Saba, Katie Forbes revealed on the latest episode of “1 Of A Kind With RVD” that she’s making her in-ring return for two different promotions. She’ll be competing at the Lingere Fight Championship, and she’ll also be a special guest referee at the Juggalo Championship Wrestling show, Stranglemania, at the Horseshoe in Las Vegas at April 17.