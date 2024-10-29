A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical costs for Chris Bey.

As noted, the TNA star was badly injured in a scary moment at the iMPACT taping on Sunday night in Detroit, MI.

Following dozens of WWE, TNA, AEW and other wrestling stars sending prayers and well-wishes to the ABC tag-team member after the October 27 TNA iMPACT taping was stopped following his injury, Bey was reportedly rushed to emergency neck surgery.

For those who missed it, TNA released an update on Chris Bey’s health late Monday evening.

Also on Monday, a GoFundMe campaign was set up with the goal of raising $30,000 to help with Bey’s medical costs.

21 hours after it was set up, the GoFundMe for Bey is already sitting at $26,745 raised, and will likely easily raise the $30,000 goal within the first 24 hours.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris Bey and his family at this time.

For those who would like to contribute to Chris Bey’s GoFundMe campaign, click here.