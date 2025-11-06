Ridge Holland needs help.

After being hit with the worst string of bad luck in recent WWE-related memory, the former WWE, WWE NXT and WWE EVOLVE star is stuck on the sidelines injured, released from his job, and without any checks coming in.

As a result, his family is asking for help.

Susan Chapman of Saint Cloud, Florida is listed as the organizer who put together a Go Fund Me on behalf of Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies).

The official description of the GoFundMe reads as follows:

Help a Father of 3 Heal Without Losing Everything

A hardworking husband. A devoted wife. Three beautiful children. And a devastating injury that threatens to take it all away.

We’re reaching out with heavy hearts on behalf of a dear family in crisis. A loving father of three suffered injuries whilst on the job — injuries that have not only left him unable to work but also abandoned by the very company he served.

Despite being injured at work, he was hired as a 1099 contractor — meaning he’s not eligible for workers’ compensation, sick leave, or any support from the employer. Since the injury, the company has offered to pay for medical expenses BUT No pay. No new contract

The family has already endured a 55 % pay cut last year and have done everything possible to reduce their expenses.

He is now facing months of recovery, including another surgery in March of next year, and potentially a neck surgery this month, leaving him unable to return to work until at least late April or early May — if recovery goes as hoped.

His wife, who is already stretched thin caring for him and their three young children, is doing her best, but without any nearby family or support system, it’s simply not enough. Every day is a struggle mentally and physically they would like to provide a sense of stability for their children — who are watching their world slowly unravel.

They’re doing everything they can. But it’s not enough.

They are at risk of losing their home. Of falling into debt they may never escape. Of having their kids face a holiday season filled with fear and uncertainty rather than joy.

This family needs a lifeline — and they need it now.

Your donation, no matter the size, will give them the time and space to heal, regroup, and rebuild without losing everything they’ve worked so hard for.

Please give what you can — and share this campaign with your community.

Every share, every prayer, and every dollar means the world to this family. Together, we can help them make it through this unimaginable season and into a more hopeful future.

This fundraiser has been created to help this beautiful family through the months ahead — to keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, pay the bills, cover travel to hospital appointments, and give him chance to focus on healing without the constant fear of financial collapse.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

As we reported on Wednesday, Menzies’ deal with WWE was been terminated ahead of schedule after company officials viewed several of his recent social media posts as a breach of contract and the decision was made to cut ties immediately rather than allow his deal to expire naturally.

Holland’s contract was originally slated to run through mid-November, and he was expected to be paid through that date. However, one source indicated that WWE is not planning to pay out the remainder of the term, citing the breach as justification.

Ridge Holland was released by WWE back in October as part of many WWE, WWE NXT and WWE EVOLVE talent cuts.

