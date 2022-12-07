The wrestling world lost Ursula Hayden on December 3rd. Hayden wrestled as Babe the Farmer’s Daughter among other personas in her time in GLOW and beyond but bought the trademark to GLOW in 2001. She was also the Executive Consultant to the Netflix series GLOW from a few years ago.

Her passing has hit the GLOW girls and the fans of the original GLOW hard. More importantly, it has hit her family hard including her daughter. As a result, a GoFundMe in tribute to Ursula Hayden has been started to help her family.

If you can help out, please do at this link.

The write up, written by GLOW’s Hollywood, can also be seen below.