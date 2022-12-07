The wrestling world lost Ursula Hayden on December 3rd. Hayden wrestled as Babe the Farmer’s Daughter among other personas in her time in GLOW and beyond but bought the trademark to GLOW in 2001. She was also the Executive Consultant to the Netflix series GLOW from a few years ago.
Her passing has hit the GLOW girls and the fans of the original GLOW hard. More importantly, it has hit her family hard including her daughter. As a result, a GoFundMe in tribute to Ursula Hayden has been started to help her family.
The write up, written by GLOW’s Hollywood, can also be seen below.
My name is Jeanne Basone, aka Hollywood. I have created this gofundme for Ursula Hayden, who sadly passed on Dec 3 …. This fundraiser is to help her daughter Alaska with medical bills and funeral expenses.Ursula Hayden was best known for portraying the character of Babe the Farmer’s Daughter on GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Her character was the youngest of three sisters, who tag-teamed often with her older sister Sally. Sadly, both Ursula and Sally died at age 56. During her time at GLOW, she toured with the company. She had various TV & promotional appearances ranging from a role on “Married…With Children” to raising money for charity on “The Family Feud.”After GLOW, she bought the trademark & help preserve its legacy by helping produce the award-winning film “GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.” This gained the interest of “Orange is the New Black” producer Liv Flahive who then developed a fictionalized Netflix comedy-drama based on GLOW, bringing Ursula on as a series consultant. The show revitalized interest in the original brand & Ursula even made an appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” teaching the contestants how to wrestle.She is survived by her daughter Alaksa and will be dearly missed.