WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was a recent guest on the Rich Eisen show to promote his upcoming biography on the A&E channel. The former two-time Universal champion also discusses his relationship with the late Kevin Greene, who wrestling fans will remember from WCW and football fans will remember from his time in the NFL. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether he has seen any of his WWE and A&E biography:

No [I have not watched my A&E/WWE Biography episode]. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t really like to watch anything that I’ve quote unquote performed in. But I have seen excerpts and you know, barring myself tearing up a little bit, I was quite entertained before I had to turn it off. So, you know, like I said, I don’t like to watch anything that I’m in actually. I’m always quite critical of myself, whether it’s a documentary or whether it’s a live performance. I’m just that meathead that always likes perfection.

On his relationship with former NFL/WCW star Kevin Greene:

Yeah [I roomed with Kevin Greene]. One of my short[s] at the Rams. You know, I had been through two training camps and I remember we were roommates for — I think it was the second one and yeah, what an absolutely wonderful human being he was and you know, just horrible what happened. He was a huge influence on me. I mean a huge influence and you know, let’s get into it. I go into the NFL, I was very lucky to even get an opportunity. I get lucky enough to be coached by a Jack Youngblood and then have a roommate like a Kevin Greene and then years later, after I fail at the one thing that I had dreamed that I would succeed at, Kevin Greene becomes my tag team partner while I was on top of the world in the wrestling business at World Championship Wrestling and you know, like the [Hulk] Hogan story, what was the coolest moment of my wrestling career? Well it was the night I beat Hogan at the Georgia Dome but it wasn’t because I beat Hogan. It was because my teammates were there from the [Atlanta] Falcons. So, what it meant to me to have Kevin Greene as a tag team partner in professional wrestling and see the enthusiasm that this man had for it and for life and for football for God’s sake, it was just kind of a full circle moment that the wrestling business has been able to provide me that nothing on the planet would have been able to provide me that I didn’t acquire on the football field.

