WWE had Asuka beat Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak “on purpose.”

That’s how Bill Goldberg sees things, anyways.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend appeared as a guest on this week’s episode of the Real Talk with Mike Burke podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

While on the popular program, Goldberg reflected on his legendary undefeated streak from his WCW days, and he didn’t hold back when comparing it to how WWE later handled similar storylines.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his famous 173–0 record during the Monday Night War era and why he believed fans would never see anything like it again.

Until WWE went out of there way to make sure fans did, apparently strictly to stick it to Goldberg.

“They already did,” Goldberg said. “Some girl at WWE. They did it on purpose. I have nothing against the girl, by any means. But, yeah.”

Goldberg was referring to former WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, who famously went on an incredible undefeated run that lasted 914 days across NXT and the main roster.

The former pro wrestling star, who just wrestled in his official retirement match against Gunther at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Atlanta, GA. back on July 12, would go on to reflect further on his WWE experience over the years, and his battles against them during his days in WCW.

“The whole WWE experience … I was part of WCW when we were kicking their ass in the Monday Night Wars,” Goldberg continued. “I didn’t know what was going on at the time, I was just on one of the sides. Now, one side dissolves and the other one consumes everything, so they can treat everyone and everything the way they want.”

He added, “I think there is always going to be the bird in their ass that I was part of a company where I was the champion in a very short period of time and we were beating them in the ratings.”

Following his final match ever on 7/12, Goldberg would famously have his post-match speech in the ring cut off on NBC and Peacock as he was in mid-sentence.

