WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included the former two-time Universal champion addressing the controversial ending to his matchup with The Fiend back in 2020, a finish that many fans did not enjoy. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the finish to the match with The Fiend changed to him going over:

“Let’s put it this way. I’ve never said anything that wasn’t true in the wrestling business. I’m a talent and I do what the boss tells me to do. I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing that I was gonna lose. Then somehow it changed and the finish was different. And it surely wasn’t me. Because it’s an extremely selfish move, number one, to do. Number two, then truly it wouldn’t be about the business, it would be about myself. And number three, who the hell am I as a part-time guy to come in and demand anything. Truly I mean I’m not.”

Says he would love to speak with Windham to put his mind at ease:

“Vince gave me opportunities that, you know, maybe I didn’t deserve in the past. And I owe that man just about everything. First and foremost, I’ve never said no to put anybody over. Maybe back in WCW I didn’t agree with Jericho over or something like that, if I can remember correctly. Coz I didn’t think it was time for the character to be involved in any comedy. But not in a million years in that Fiend situation in Saudi would I have done that. No way in hell! And I’d love to get on the phone with Bray and tell him, I’d love to see him face-to-face and make sure there’s not one percent of his being that believes that I changed that match.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)