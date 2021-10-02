WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has been officially announced for Monday’s RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Goldberg will be on RAW to confront Bobby Lashley, furthering their feud for the planned match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg recently appeared via satellite to issue a warning to Lashley, but this will be his first live appearance since SummerSlam.

WWE’s RAW preview noted the following on Goldberg, “The next stop for Goldberg is Monday Night Raw. Last week, The WWE Hall of Famer sent a very loud and clear message to Bobby Lashley from his home, but this time, Goldberg will be in the building for the first time since their WWE Championship showdown at SummerSlam. It’s safe to assume Goldberg will be looking for The All Mighty from the moment he arrives, still eager to get retribution after what unfolded between Lashley and Gage Goldberg during the SummerSlam bout. Don’t miss Goldberg’s return to Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!”

Monday’s RAW will also feature Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Some of the names eligible for picks on Monday include SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, among others.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW.

