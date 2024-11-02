Goldberg will be retiring in 2025.

While making an appearance on the SEC Network ahead of today’s Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs college football game, the WWE Hall of Famer announced his intention to retire at some point next year. He said,

“I think we know who the subject or the victim, the frontrunner right now, we know who it is.”

Of course, this is a reference to GUNTHER, who recently got into it with “Da Man” at the 2024 WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view event.

Goldberg added that Triple H, Nick Khan, and Chris Legentil have all signed off on the match.

As of this writing, there’s no word on exactly when next year the retirement match will be taking place.

You can check out the announcement below:

🚨 BREAKING: @Goldberg just announced that his retirement match will take place NEXT YEAR! 👀 🎥: @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/e5KtwfOGnY — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024

Goldberg’s last match came at the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, where he lost to Roman Reigns.