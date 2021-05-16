Last night UFC held their 262 pay per view from the Toyota Center in Houston Texas, which featured Charles Oliveira defeating Michael Chandler in the evening’s main event bout.

In attendance for the show was WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Universal champion Goldberg, who was seen pumping the crowd up for a short video with the UFC Europe Twitter account, then later joked around with UFC Hall of Famer Matt Sera and put him in a headlock. Check it out below.