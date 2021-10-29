WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Universal champion Bill Goldberg recently spoke on the CarCast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his thoughts on his Crown Jewel grudge match against Bobby Lashley, and how he believes he finally silenced his critics after a string of bad performances in Saudi Arabia. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks silencing his critics:

I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Arabia. I’ve knocked myself out in a match, I’ve dropped The Undertaker on his head and this and that. I needed to redeem myself and I’m not happy with my performance but I’m satisfied with it to a point where I think it’s shut all these f*ckers up finally.

On working with Bobby Lashley:

If you wanna know about me and Bobby [Lashley] behind the scenes, let’s just say that Gage Goldberg is Wanda and I’s son and there is no freakin’ way I would let anyone on this planet touch him if I didn’t love and trust them. So, Bobby’s a great individual and I wanted for years to be able to have a program with him and you know, I’m just honored that he let me do it. You know, it was fun and getting some payback and kicking his ass in the end was icing on top of the cake.

Talks Saudi Arabia progressing forward:

It was different man. You know, it was my third, fourth time to Saudi. Every time we go, there’s seemingly a cloud of negativity but I gotta tell you, from the first trip to this last trip, what the crown prince is trying to do and what he’s actually doing is moving that country ahead exponentially. I don’t wanna say it’s westernizing but it’s westernizing. It’s truly giving them some freedom and just the difference in women’s presentation from the WWE, from the first show to this last show, I mean they didn’t even let ‘em wrestle on the first one and I mean they didn’t even have to cover up most of the time on this last trip so, whether it’s Pitbull coming in the night before, whether it’s 700,000 people at this event, this festival that they had the night before or us going in twice a year, I mean they’re really doing some cutting edge stuff and he’s bringing in entertainment throughout the world and it’s an honorable gesture I believe and I think it’s making the Middle East move in the right direction.

