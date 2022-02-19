WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on La Previa de WWE to hype today’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Believes that in his prime he would have “Eaten” Roman Reigns:

I feel very indifferent. Goldberg in his prime would eat Roman Reigns for lunch and there would be absolutely no competition, period, end of story. I think by him keeping himself away from me to this point, I think he’s got a chance, but it’s a match that’s a long time coming. It’s a match that I wanted to have happen 2 years ago, 10 years ago, but the fact is that I’m not in control of everything and I asked to compete no matter what the time, no matter what the location, no matter what stage I am in my life. My shoulder is completely destroyed, my knee is still messed up from Bobby Lashley, but none of that is going to matter, because to me I’m still the same guy. I’m still going to eat him up and rip his face off and do what I have to do. It just so happens that I would love to have done it 20 years ago, 10 years ago, 5 years ago, 2 years ago at WrestleMania, but we all can’t dictate our present, our future, or our past and I’m going to bring 1000% of what I have in my heart and my body to be able to compete on his level and I’m going to show that kid a little about what heart is all about.

How the match has been a long time coming:

Long time coming. It felt pretty good. People have obstacles in life and I’m not going to sit here and I’m not going to cry and I’m not going to moan and I’m not going to make excuses, the fact is that when the bell rings, I’m going to be across the ring from somebody that I’ve wanted to destroy for years. Hopefully, I’ll still be able to do it. I question myself every day of the week and every second of the day but all the questions hopefully will be answered once we’re standing across from each other because he’s been an adversary of mine for a very long period of time whether he realizes it or not. I’ve got a job to do and it’s not going to be fun for him, I can guarantee you that.

