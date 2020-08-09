Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns “A Joke” In New Interview

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was a recent guest on the American Monster Productions YouTube channel where the former Universal Champion took a shot at WWE superstar Roman Reigns by calling him a joke. He also explains his thought process on headbutting doors back in his heyday, a character trait that Reigns called him out on in the past prior to their scheduled WrestleMania 36 showdown.

Roman… you’re a joke, first of all. Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know… I never really explained my whole thought process on that. For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them was headbutt the door. Right? And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives, so it’s very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life.

Check out Goldberg’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)