Goldberg isn’t holding back when it comes to how his WWE retirement moment was handled.

The WWE Hall of Famer wrapped up his in-ring career in July 2025 at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he was submitted by GUNTHER in a 14-minute bout. While the show aired live on NBC and Peacock, Goldberg’s post-match retirement speech never made it to the broadcast due to time constraints and was instead uploaded separately to YouTube.

That decision clearly didn’t sit well with the former World Champion.

During a recent meet-and-greet appearance, a fan named Sunny Quinn spoke with Goldberg and brought up the situation, noting how frustrating it was that the speech didn’t air live.

Goldberg didn’t mince words in his response.

“Yeah, well, what do you think it did for me? Made me really happy too,” he said sarcastically. “It just shows what disrespect they have for me.”

Not exactly subtle.

Quinn went a step further and asked which “jackass” may have made the call, mentioning Paul “Triple H” Levesque by name. Goldberg appeared to agree with that assessment.

“Probably. 100 percent (Triple H is a jackass).”

Despite the frustration, Goldberg made it clear he’s not losing sleep over the situation. After Quinn told him not to worry about it, the Hall of Famer responded that he isn’t concerned.

For many fans, the omission of Goldberg’s farewell speech from the live broadcast remains a controversial call, especially given the magnitude of the moment marking the end of his legendary career.