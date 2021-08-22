Goldberg discussed his son Gage possibly becoming a wrestler at some point during an appearance in yesterday’s La Preview de WWE: SummerSlam 2021 preview show.

Gage has gotten physical a few times including at SummerSlam where he was choked out by Lashley.

“I sure don’t know, I have no idea what I would do in that situation. The fact is I’m his father, along with his mother, we support everything that he does. He makes a decision and we back him 100%. As a matter of fact, after this video conference, I’ll be calling him and we’re gonna download on some football talk. But, you know, that’s a bridge I’ll have to cross if in fact it’s built in front of me. I don’t know if that’s something he’d like to pursue. But as a father, you know, I have to be behind him 100% and I know that he would do nothing but carry on the name in a positive way.”

