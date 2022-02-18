Goldberg made an appearance on WWE’s After The Bell to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Being a role model for his son:

“I’ll be perfectly honest with you, my number one job is to be there as a role model for my son. I’m trying to continue the things that I have done in the past so that he sees how to go about obstacles. I’ve been thrown a number of obstacles in my way, throughout my life, and in real time I can show him how to deal with it.”

Whether his son will enter a WWE ring one day:

“It is highly possible. Hopefully that will be an option. I do believe that it’s inbred in him to have the love and passion for sports, the physicality of football, the physicality of playing catcher, and wrestling, they’re all the same. You know, it’s all about opportunities. I mean, I want him to follow his dream. He’s already proven to me and everybody else that he’s already become a better baseball player than I ever can be. So I don’t want him to ever be compared against me because it’s not fair. He’s his own guy. I just want to be able to provide him opportunities, let him make his own choice, and get him as prepared as humanly possible for life. That’s what it’s all about, man. So yeah, I think it’s highly possible. Will the opportunity present itself? Only time will tell.”

