The road to WWE Night of Champions begins winding down on Monday in “The Buckeye State.”

WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c on Netflix on Monday, June 23, 2025, from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and on Sunday, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced with some updates for the show.

Confirmed for the 6/23 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg, who will address his upcoming in-ring return against WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Additionally, Seth Rollins was announced for the show, Bron Breakker vs. Penta was made official, and previously announced is Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring semifinal, Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in the Queen of the Ring semifinal, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.