WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on The Bump this morning and revealed that after Saturday’s SummerSlam bout with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, he has two more in-ring matches left on his current contract.

Goldberg revealed last year that he had a WWE contract that lasted through next year, good for 2 matches per year. Goldberg confirmed that he has two matches left on the deal, which would take place in 2022, depending on what happens this Saturday.

“Hey, I’ve only got two more matches on my deal here, so we’ll see what happens,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg lost to then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

There is no word on if WWE plans to re-sign Goldberg to another deal, but we will keep you updated.

(H/T to WrestlingInc)

