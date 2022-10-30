After making his official debut on WCW Monday Nitro on September 22nd, 1997, Goldberg went 161-0 in all company programming before being defeated by Kevin Nash at Starrcade in 1998. Despite his tremendous success in the organization, Goldberg had other options and was initially interested in a deal with WWE.

Goldberg recently discussed how he met with WWE officials before he did with WCW representatives during an appearance on The Roman Atwood Podcast. Even though he was given a training contract, the future WWE Hall of Famer felt something wasn’t quite right:

“I lived in Atlanta where WCW was and it was based, and all those guys I knew. [Goldberg noted to Jim Ross that he didn’t have an agent] ‘Oh no, Mr. McMahon hates agents.’ So I immediately thought, ‘Okay, I gotta get one, right now.’ So I go in there and I meet with [Vince] and Jim Ross, and they offer me a training deal, and I flew back to Atlanta and I called the owner or the President of WCW [Eric Bischoff].”

Goldberg elaborated on how he joined World Championship Wrestling and later became one of their main faces, citing a prior relationship with Eric Bischoff as the reason:

“Our paths had crossed, I’m not gonna tell you how, but we had seen each other a number of times in a number [of] places. I called him and said, ‘Listen, here’s the deal. I want to do this wrestling gig. I’m not gonna be one of those $500 throw-around-the-ring punks, I’m gonna make a difference in this business.’ And that’s just the confidence that I had.”

