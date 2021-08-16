Goldberg did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his WWE Title match against current champion Bobby Lashley at Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Here are some of the highlights:
Why he originally returned in 2016:
“I came back five years ago for my family,” Goldberg says. “I wanted my wife and son to experience this and see an event where I was working, which they’d never seen before. As soon as Gage was back on camera this summer, the first person I got a text from was [Ric] Flair. We all know his affinity for his children, and he’s also someone that has had interactions with his children on screen. That’s priceless. So I am ready to risk anything and everything to provide my son and myself with that opportunity.”
Facing Lashley:
“I don’t care how old I am, or how big he is, I’m going to try to knock the dog s— out of Lashley. Twenty years ago, it would have been even more wonderful, but we’re going to do everything we can to make this the best match on the card. So bring it on.”