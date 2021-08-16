Goldberg did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his WWE Title match against current champion Bobby Lashley at Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Here are some of the highlights:

Why he originally returned in 2016:

“I came back five years ago for my family,” Goldberg says. “I wanted my wife and son to experience this and see an event where I was working, which they’d never seen before. As soon as Gage was back on camera this summer, the first person I got a text from was [Ric] Flair. We all know his affinity for his children, and he’s also someone that has had interactions with his children on screen. That’s priceless. So I am ready to risk anything and everything to provide my son and myself with that opportunity.”

Facing Lashley: