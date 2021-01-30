WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Fox Sports to hype tomorrow’s Royal Rumble pay per view, where he challenges Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship. Goldberg discusses how fortunate he is to be in such a strong position on the card, and says he doesn’t allow the negative response from fans to affect his confidence one bit. Highlights are below.

Says he feels very luck to be in the position he’s in and promises to deliver at the Royal Rumble:

Let’s just say that I haven’t had nearly the time that I normally would have. I haven’t had the time that makes me feel comfortable,” he said. “I haven’t had the time to make me not lobotomize myself every day about putting on my BVDs in front of millions of people at my age — or any age. I don’t have a high opinion of myself, but I have an extremely high standard for myself. I’m one of the luckiest men in the world. I’m in a great position, and the last thing you’ll listen to me do is complain. So no matter how much time I’ve had, I will make the best use of it. Especially this last four days. I’m gonna show the world that Goldberg is still walking around and walking with a very heavy footstep because I’m gonna put this foot right up Drew McIntyre’s ass.

How his life is not dictated by the haters: