Bill Goldberg says he felt like an outsider in professional wrestling even as his unbeaten WCW run turned him into a world champion. In a Going Ringside clip, he described entering the business with the mindset of a former football player and sensing that established wrestlers did not welcome him.

The interviewer asked whether Goldberg understood the scale of his rise while he was still new to wrestling, mentioning his streak and victory over Hulk Hogan. Goldberg said he felt fortunate but out of place, and he interpreted some of the resistance as resentment toward an athlete who had arrived from another profession.

I was extremely lucky, and I was like a fish out of water. I was still a professional football player trying to blend into a new business where I was not really wanted. I was stealing a guy’s job.

When the interviewer asked whether Goldberg truly felt unwanted, he answered without hesitation. He said the experience left him feeling as though he was on his own, but it did not make him doubt that he could succeed.