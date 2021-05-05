Fightful is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has filed two new image trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. One image is the popular tribal tattoo that the former two-time Universal champion has on his arm, and the other a skull, both of which he hopes to use for merchandise purposes. Both filings were made on April 30th, with a full description available below.

Goldberg has filed trademarks on the following images. pic.twitter.com/Haov4H2uLV

