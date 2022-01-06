WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where the former two-time Universal champion discussed a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on Big E and how happy he was with his feud with Bobby Lashley. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he loves Big E’s work:

“I’m a huge fan of Big E, both personally and professionally. It was wonderful to see him as champion. I know he lost the belt [at Day 1], but it’s only going to be a bump in the road. I feel like I’m old enough to be his grandfather. I’m extremely proud of him. I first met Big E when he was a kid at one of my signings. For him to be a fan of mine throughout the years, it’s an honor and a privilege. Now, I am a fan of his. I love his work, I love his enthusiasm, I love his passion. To me, he’s the prototype for a wrestling superstar in 2022.”

Says he was really happy with his Bobby Lashley feud:

“That’s what I needed. I love Bobby and wanted to work with him for years, and we clicked. I was given more time to get ready for that match, and I was really happy with it. Not to beat a broken record, but that’s what happens when I have more time.”