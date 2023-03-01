Goldberg is once again considering an in-ring return.

The WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled Roman Reigns one year ago at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, a matchup he lost after the Tribal Chief choked him out.

The former two-time Universal Champion discussed a potential resurgence during an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he reveals that he even has a few ideas of how he could do a matchup on his own if WWE is not interested. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says never say never regarding a return to the ring:

You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.

On the passion of wrestling fans:

The tenacity of wrestling fans is unparalleled. I’m not going to sit here and say that I owe them everything, but I sure as hell am close. It’s an honor to be remembered and supported by such a group of people. There is such a fever pitch in the passion of the fans. To be part of that, I’m blessed.

