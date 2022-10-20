WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on a recent episode of Untold Stories, which featured the former two-time Universal champion looking back on his appearance on the hit reality series The Apprentice starring former U.S. President Donald Trump. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls his experience on The Apprentice, which starred former President Donald Trump:

“Do you know that I tried to get fired from The Apprentice from the first day I arrived? It was one of the most miserable experiences of mine.”

Says Trump is a piece of work, and has no real social skills:

“He was a piece of work, man. I knew that dude wasn’t gonna be the most popular guy in the world when I figured out that he really didn’t have any social skills. Like, zero … You’d go up and you shake his hand, and he has no social skills. He doesn’t know how to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up. He was uncomfortable.”

