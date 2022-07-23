WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently joined Shakiel Mahjouri for a tell-all interview looking back at his career, which included the former two-time Universal champion competing for All Japan Pro Wrestling in the late 90s early 2000s. Check out Goldberg’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he has nothing but good memories from his AJPW run and how the style was completely different:

“Nothing but happiness. I mean truly.. I came to the realization that the guys who were the badasses, were the ones who could transfer over to Japan. It was a completely different style of wrestling. It was more serious, it was more MMA.. It was more reality. Those guys didn’t b–ch if you hit them. They loved it.. It was just a completely different deal.”

How differently the fans in Japan would react:

“The fans were sitting on their hands the whole time. You didn’t hear anything. You could hear a pin drop, but it doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy what they’re watching. It’s out of respect.”

Calls it a privilege to perform in Japan:

“Like I said, Hogan and the big badasses were able to translate over to the Japanese audience. It was an honor and an absolute privilege to be over there and to perform.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)