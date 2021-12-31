WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Universal champion Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the Pat McAfee show to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably his thoughts on the infamous matchup with Undertaker from the 2019 Super Showdown pay per view. Highlights are below.

Says he knocked himself loopy before his infamous match with the Undertaker at Crown Jewel:

“You know, I’d been out for a while, and your routine, you have a routine as a punter, everybody’s got a routine, right, so I kinda forgot my routine. But I remembered the headbutt, so on the way out, I headbutted the door, and man, I don’t know where I am after that. I have no idea what’s going on. And I’m kinda getting to the ring and then we’ve got the spot where he moves and I hit the turnbuckle.”

Says he concussed himself on turnbuckle spot:

“Well I didn’t go out and look at the turnbuckle beforehand, and it was a different setup than what we normally would have at RAW or SmackDown. And yeah I took that one. I try to take things as realistic as possible, right? So I took it wrong, and let’s just say I got another concussion right there and opened myself up pretty good.”

On his communication with the referee and how the match turned into a debacle:

“The referee, I remember, he came up to me ten, fifteen times during that match, ‘Hey, how ya doing?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m good, I’m good.’ And then by the time he’d walk away, I’d go, oh man, I don’t know what’s going on. So it was a different answer every time, and the fact is that I never should have done what I did. But I did, I tried to go through with it, and unfortunately, it turned out to be a debacle. It’s a wonder that we both didn’t get smashed during that match. It was one of those, a very bad missed opportunity but hey, at the end of the day, I was just trying to provide a better show for everybody else.”

