WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling to promote his A&E Legends Biography that is airing later this evening, as well as discuss a number of other topics, including his thoughts on accidentally ending Bret Hart’s in-ring career back in 1999, and how remorseful he will be until his dying day. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he always saw Bret Hart as an ally who taught him:

“I was a sponge and he taught me. I learned through osmosis from Bret. To have a talent like that down in WCW at a time when I felt as if everyone was trying to expose me and push me in the wrong direction, I saw in him an ally.”

Says he will be remorseful until the end of his days for what he did to Bret:

“For what happened to have happened, I’ll be remorseful to the end of my days. For anybody who thinks that was intentional, that is extremely foolish and I’ll just leave it that way.”

