WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently joined Bleacher Report for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which includes the former two-time Universal champion talking about top AEW talent Wardlow, and how fans compare the two. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he understands why Wardlow gets compared to him:

“I understand the comparisons. I’ve heard of him for sure. I’ve seen pictures of him. I haven’t seen him work that much. But, hey, man, more power to him. There needs to be more characters like that. There needs to be serious intensity out there. There’s people that slice meat and there’s people that eat meat and he needs to be eating meat — now Big E is going to come into it.”

Considers it an honor that Wardlow is being compared to him:

“But yeah, man , I don’t know. I’ve never read anything about a comparison from him and how he passes judgment on it. But at the end of the day, anybody that’s close to the top in their prospective business to be compared with myself. That’s an honor and a privilege.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)