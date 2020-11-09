During his interview with Talk’n Shop, Goldberg gave his thoughts on his role with WCW during the Monday Night Wars. Here’s what he had to say:

I was just a piece of it. I fell into place, and I was a guy that they needed to fill a void. The guy who ran the show was Sting, man. It was an honor and a privilege just to be around the guy and learn through osmosis how to be a better person and wrestler. It was a very weird time – it was the coolest time in the business of professional wrestling from what I hear. I’m beyond lucky to have been a part of it during that time period because I don’t know if I would have had nearly the success if I didn’t fit into that part that was needed during WCW’s fierce battle with WWE every Monday.

